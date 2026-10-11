Pune airport passengers flag cab woes, seek easier pick-up from arrival terminal

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Passengers arriving at Pune airport have complained of inconvenience in accessing cab services, with many having to wait for shuttle buses to reach the designated pick-up point at AeroMall.
Travellers say that inadequate shuttle services during peak hours, queues and the additional effort of carrying luggage to the facility make the process time-consuming, particularly for those unfamiliar with the airport.
K Manisha, an resident of Nigdi who travelled to Pune from Bengaluru on last week, said the process of booking a cab can be confusing for passengers arriving at the airport for the first time.
“The shuttle service is often inadequate, especially during peak hours. People wait in queues, and the bus fills up within minutes. They then have to wait again or, out of frustration, start walking towards AeroMall. For someone visiting Pune airport for the first time and unfamiliar with the system, around 20 to 30 minutes can be wasted just trying to figure out how to get a cab,” she said.
She added, “The inconvenience does not necessarily end after passengers reach AeroMall, as cab cancellations and additional parking charges add to their burden.”
Vinay Sawant, a Bhosari-based industrialist, said the arrangement could be particularly inconvenient for passengers arriving after long journeys or those with connecting flights.
“The journey itself can be tiring, and having to carry luggage to AeroMall adds to the burden. Steps should be taken to minimise the hassle for passengers. Premium cabs are available at the arrival terminal, but their fares are considerably higher than those of regular cabs at Aeromall. The authorities should simplify the system, increase the number of shuttle buses or utilise the available space better so that cabs can pick up passengers closer to the arrival terminal,” he said.
Aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar said that while efforts were being made by Pune airport authorities to address concerns over the AeroMall arrangement, the additional transit remained inconvenient for passengers travelling with family members and baggage. “The problem could be more during peak hours, late-night arrivals and adverse weather conditions,” he said.
Vandekar suggested earmarking and developing a dedicated cab pick-up zone on the city-side area of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB), allowing passengers to access cabs without having to travel to AeroMall. Under the proposed arrangement, the designated area could serve as a passenger pick-up point, while AeroMall could primarily function as a parking facility.
He added that providing a more direct and organised pick-up facility would bring Pune airport closer to practices followed at major international airports and help strengthen its image as a passenger-friendly airport.
Speaking to the Indian Express, YS Rajput, vice-president of AeroMall, said, “At present, three buses, each with a capacity of 40 passengers, and eight golf carts are deployed to transport arriving passengers from the terminal to AeroMall, where regular cab services are available. The arrangement is intended to manage congestion at the arrival terminal, where space is limited and allowing all cabs to wait could lead to traffic jams.”
“The shuttle service is intended to facilitate passenger movement to the designated commercial pick-up point at AeroMall. While the parking charges levied on cabs are as per tariffs approved by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and depend on the duration of the vehicle’s stay,” he explained.
Rajput added, “Two cabs are stationed continuously at the arrival terminal for passengers with physical disabilities, women, children and those carrying extra luggage. Passengers requiring the dedicated facility can approach the help desk at Gate 10 near the arrival terminal.”