Pune airport passengers flag cab woes, seek easier pick-up from arrival terminal

Passengers arriving at Pune airport have complained of inconvenience in accessing cab services, with many having to wait for shuttle buses to reach the designated pick-up point at AeroMall.

Travellers say that inadequate shuttle services during peak hours, queues and the additional effort of carrying luggage to the facility make the process time-consuming, particularly for those unfamiliar with the airport.

K Manisha, an resident of Nigdi who travelled to Pune from Bengaluru on last week, said the process of booking a cab can be confusing for passengers arriving at the airport for the first time.

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“The shuttle service is often inadequate, especially during peak hours. People wait in queues, and the bus fills up within minutes. They then have to wait again or, out of frustration, start walking towards AeroMall. For someone visiting Pune airport for the first time and unfamiliar with the system, around 20 to 30 minutes can be wasted just trying to figure out how to get a cab,” she said.