Pune Airport logs one of busiest days as connectivity expands with Dubai, Bangkok flights

With 214 movements on Sunday, the airport operated close to the revised daily limit of 235.

Pune airport recorded 214 flight movements in 107 arrivals and 107 departures on Sunday, one of its highest single-day tallies, as the Union government pushes to expand domestic and international connectivity using additional slots made available by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday said priority would be given to expanding both domestic and international services by fully utilising the additional slots at the IAF-shared airport.

“The Central government is continuously working to give Pune residents direct connectivity to more cities and keep pace with rising passenger demand,” Mohol said.

Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Fly91, Star Air and Alliance Air currently operate from Pune airport. Mohol said all airlines have been informed about the additional slots and discussions are underway with their headquarters to launch new routes and increase frequencies on existing ones.