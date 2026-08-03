Pune Airport logs one of busiest days as connectivity expands with Dubai, Bangkok flights

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Pune airport recorded 214 flight movements in 107 arrivals and 107 departures on Sunday, one of its highest single-day tallies, as the Union government pushes to expand domestic and international connectivity using additional slots made available by the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday said priority would be given to expanding both domestic and international services by fully utilising the additional slots at the IAF-shared airport.
“The Central government is continuously working to give Pune residents direct connectivity to more cities and keep pace with rising passenger demand,” Mohol said.
Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Fly91, Star Air and Alliance Air currently operate from Pune airport. Mohol said all airlines have been informed about the additional slots and discussions are underway with their headquarters to launch new routes and increase frequencies on existing ones.
Slots increased from 220 to 235
The expansion follows Mohol’s request to the IAF on March 19, 2025, seeking an increase in the number of flight slots at Pune airport. After follow-up discussions, the Air Force approved an increase in the daily flight movement cap from 220 to 235 on May 30 last year, paving the way for additional services.
With 214 movements on Sunday, the airport operated close to the revised daily limit of 235. Officials said Pune was connected to 34 domestic and international destinations that day.
Delhi recorded the highest traffic with 19 flights, followed by Bengaluru (17), Chennai (7), Hyderabad and Ahmedabad (five each), while four flights operated to Mopa airport in Goa.
Direct Dubai, Bangkok flights
The additional slots have also boosted international connectivity, with IndiGo and Air India Express operating services on the Dubai and Bangkok routes.
Air India Express resumed its daily Pune-Bangkok service on August 1. Flight IX 242 departs Pune at 7.15 am and reaches Bangkok at 1.40 pm, while the return flight, IX 241, leaves Bangkok at 2.40 pm and arrives in Pune at 5.25 pm.
On the Dubai route, IndiGo’s daily flight 6E 1483 departs Pune at 12.25 am and lands in Dubai at 2 am. The return flight, 6E 1484, departs Dubai at 5.55 pm and arrives in Pune at 10.40 pm. Pune now has two daily direct services to Dubai, the other operated by SpiceJet.
More routes planned
Mohol said the Centre and other agencies are working to introduce more domestic and international routes based on passenger demand and airline planning.
“Pune is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and demand for air travel continues to rise due to the IT, industrial, education, defence and tourism sectors. Our objective is to utilise Pune airport’s capacity more effectively, encourage new flights and provide passengers with more travel options,” he said.