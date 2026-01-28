Pune airport bags top rank in Q3, Q4 of ACI-ASQ Survey 2025

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Pune Airport has secured the top spot in the Airports Council International-Airport Service Quality (ACI-ASQ) Survey for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, achieving a score of 4.96 out of 5. The airport outperformed a total of 16 other Indian airports, including those in Chennai, Kolkata, Goa and others, in terms of passenger services.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “Pune Airport’s No.1 ranking in the ACI ASQ Survey for Q3 and Q4 with an exceptional 4.96 out of 5 score reflects our commitment to delivering world-class passenger service.”
The Pune airport secured the top rank under the category of ‘best airport by size’ and the sub-category of ‘airport with annual passenger traffic of 5-15 million passengers in the Asia Pacific region.’
The ACI ASQ Survey is among the most trusted benchmarks for measuring airport service standards based on direct feedback from passengers. Pune Airport’s top ranking reflects high ratings across key parameters, including security, staff behaviour, check-in experience, overall comfort, and cleanliness. However, globally, under the same category, Pune airport ranked 58th in Q4, down from 56th in Q3.
“This top ranking in the ACI ASQ Survey for both Q3 and Q4 of 2025 is a proud moment for all of us at Pune Airport. A score of 4.96 out of 5 shows that our efforts to improve facilities, streamline processes and enhance the overall passenger experience are being recognised,” said Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke.
“This success belongs to every member of our frontline and support teams who work around the clock to serve passengers better,” Dhoke added, crediting the achievement to teamwork and a strong focus on passenger-centric operations.
However, the decline in 18 key passenger satisfaction parameters in Q4 as compared to Q3 is concerning. Areas showing deterioration include seating space near the entry gate, flight information, wait times at security screening, value for money at eateries, and washroom cleanliness, among others.
Passengers have also flagged similar concerns. K Manisha, who travelled between Indore and Pune last week, said, “The AeroMall is at a distant location, and it becomes difficult to travel there from the arrival area, especially for senior citizens. Also, flight delays often lead to overcrowding, causing inconvenience to the flyers with respect to seating facilities.”
