Pune airport bags top rank in Q3, Q4 of ACI-ASQ Survey 2025

Pune Airport has secured the top spot in the Airports Council International-Airport Service Quality (ACI-ASQ) Survey for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, achieving a score of 4.96 out of 5. The airport outperformed a total of 16 other Indian airports, including those in Chennai, Kolkata, Goa and others, in terms of passenger services.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “Pune Airport’s No.1 ranking in the ACI ASQ Survey for Q3 and Q4 with an exceptional 4.96 out of 5 score reflects our commitment to delivering world-class passenger service.”

The Pune airport secured the top rank under the category of ‘best airport by size’ and the sub-category of ‘airport with annual passenger traffic of 5-15 million passengers in the Asia Pacific region.’