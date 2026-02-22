Pune airport bags ‘best airport’ award at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Pune Airport has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Best Airport in the 10-25 Million Passengers Per Annum’ (MPPA) category at Wings India 2026, the civil aviation industry’s flagship event held in Hyderabad from January 28-31.
The award was presented at an event jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). It recognises airports for operational efficiency, safety standards, passenger services, and overall management of the growing passenger base.
Pune Airport handled a steady rising number of passengers over the past year while keeping its on-time performance, customer satisfaction, operational reliability and safety record on track. The recognition places it among the leading airports nationally in its 10-25 MPPA traffic category.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “I am immensely proud that Pune Airport has been recognised as the ‘Best Airport in 10-25 MPPA’ at Wings India 2026. This prestigious honour reflects the dedication, professionalism and teamwork of the entire airport community from AAI officials and airline partners to security agencies and ground handling staff, who consistently strive to deliver safe, efficient and passenger-friendly services.”
“As Pune continues to emerge as a major centre of industry, education and innovation, the airport plays a vital role in strengthening connectivity and supporting economic growth. This award reaffirms our commitment to modernising aviation infrastructure, enhancing passenger experience, and positioning India as a global aviation hub. I congratulate every stakeholder associated with Pune Airport for this remarkable achievement,” Mohol added.
Airport officials credited the result to coordinated work across departments, including airline partners, security agencies, and ground handlers.
Pune Airport has been expanding its infrastructure and passenger amenities to keep pace with rising demand. The city’s growing profile as an IT, manufacturing, and education hub has pushed air traffic numbers up steadily, putting the airport in the mid-tier passenger volume bracket alongside several other fast-growing Indian cities.
