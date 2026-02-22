Pune airport bags ‘best airport’ award at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad

Pune Airport has been expanding its infrastructure and passenger amenities to keep pace with rising demand. (Express photo)

Pune Airport has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Best Airport in the 10-25 Million Passengers Per Annum’ (MPPA) category at Wings India 2026, the civil aviation industry’s flagship event held in Hyderabad from January 28-31.

The award was presented at an event jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). It recognises airports for operational efficiency, safety standards, passenger services, and overall management of the growing passenger base.

Pune Airport handled a steady rising number of passengers over the past year while keeping its on-time performance, customer satisfaction, operational reliability and safety record on track. The recognition places it among the leading airports nationally in its 10-25 MPPA traffic category.