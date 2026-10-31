Pune Airport bags top spot among 16 AAI airports in Q3 ACI-ASQ survey

Pune airport has emerged as the best performer among 16 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports in the latest Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey, scoring 4.98 out of 5.

The airport recorded this rating in the third quarter (July to September) of 2026, a marginal improvement over the 4.97 it scored in the previous quarter (April to June), according to the survey. The rise is 0.01 points. In the global ranking, Pune stands at 58th place this quarter, down one spot from 57th in the previous quarter.

Pune’s score is well above the average of the 16 AAI airports, which stands at 4.90 for the July-September quarter, up from 4.88 in the previous quarter. It is also far ahead of the world average of 4.36, which fell by 0.02 points from 4.38.