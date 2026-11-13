15-minute time-limit for vehicles at Pune airport from December, Rs 500 fine for overstaying

Pune airport will impose a Rs 500 fine on vehicles that exceed the 15-minute time limit for picking up or dropping off passengers from December, as AeroMall authorities move to enforce a stricter time-bound entry system to prevent congestion near the terminal.

The penalty will be imposed after a month-long awareness campaign, which is currently underway and will continue until November 30. During this period, motorists will be informed about the new rule, and no fines will be levied.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Y S Rajput, vice-president of AeroMall, said the decision was taken to prevent vehicles from waiting for prolonged periods near the terminal, particularly during evening peak hours, when traffic congestion is frequently reported.