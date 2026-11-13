15-minute time-limit for vehicles at Pune airport from December, Rs 500 fine for overstaying

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He ... Read More
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Pune airport will impose a Rs 500 fine on vehicles that exceed the 15-minute time limit for picking up or dropping off passengers from December, as AeroMall authorities move to enforce a stricter time-bound entry system to prevent congestion near the terminal.
The penalty will be imposed after a month-long awareness campaign, which is currently underway and will continue until November 30. During this period, motorists will be informed about the new rule, and no fines will be levied.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Y S Rajput, vice-president of AeroMall, said the decision was taken to prevent vehicles from waiting for prolonged periods near the terminal, particularly during evening peak hours, when traffic congestion is frequently reported.
“Only a few vehicle owners are responsible for blocking the entire stretch. Our staff ask them to return after the flight lands, but some arrive too early, while others continue waiting even after their passengers have arrived and are completing their check-in formalities. This creates inconvenience for other passengers,” Rajput said.
“On average, around 12,000 to 14,000 cars enter the airport premises every day,” Rajput said. According to AeroMall authorities, prolonged waiting by even a small number of vehicles can affect the movement of other vehicles and create congestion in the pick-up and drop-off areas.
“The time limit will be monitored through the network of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed across the airport premises. These cameras will capture the vehicle’s registration number and image at the entry point and record its exit time. Vehicles exceeding the permitted 15-minute duration will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. The exit boom barrier will remain closed until the penalty is paid,” Rajput added.
To alert motorists about the time remaining, AeroMall also plans to install two display screens near the terminal’s departure area. “These screens will show the vehicle registration number along with the remaining time, allowing motorists to keep track of their permitted duration and exit accordingly,” he added.
Rajput said the 15-minute restriction was in line with similar time-bound systems implemented at major airports, including Delhi, to ensure smoother traffic movement and prevent vehicles from occupying the terminal frontage for extended periods.
When asked whether the rule would also apply to vehicles deployed for picking up VIPs and other dignitaries, Rajput said, “Government officials’ vehicles would also be made aware of the new system.” However, he added that certain VVIP movements were governed by security protocols handled by state authorities and the police.
A flyer, Vinay Sawant, said the rule should be implemented uniformly, irrespective of whether the vehicles belonged to ordinary passengers or VIPs. “If vehicles carrying VIPs are allowed to remain near the terminal for hours, imposing a Rs 500 fine on ordinary passengers for exceeding the 15-minute limit would be unjust. The rule should apply equally to everyone,” he said.