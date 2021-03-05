Pune: Air quality to be ‘Moderate’, hot conditions forecast on Saturday

The India Meteorological Department has said that the dry weather with day temperatures ranging between 36 to 37 degrees shall sustain during the coming days. (Representational Image)

Pune city recorded a hot and dry day on Friday, owing to clear sky conditions. The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar on Friday was 36.1 degrees and Lohegaon reported 35.8 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has said that the dry weather with day temperatures ranging between 36 to 37 degrees shall sustain during the coming days.

On Saturday, the city’s maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degrees and the minimum temperature to be close to 15 degree Celsius on March 6.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.