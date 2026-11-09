Pune experienced exceptionally severe air pollution early Monday morning, driven primarily by firecracker emissions on Diwali. The citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 432, placing it in the ‘severe’ category.

Peak PM₂.₅ concentrations neared 1,000 µg/m³ at select monitoring stations, while the citywide average PM₂.₅ concentration surged to about 800 µg/m³, marking one of the most extreme pollution spikes recorded in Pune, surpassing last year’s peak of 600 µg/m³.

The air quality forecasting system, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, predicted the sharp decline, forecasting PM₂.₅ levels above 400 µg/m³ ahead of the event.

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Dr Sachin Ghude, scientist and in-charge of the Air Quality Warning and Integrated Decision Support System for Emissions (AIRWISE) at IITM, warned that continued firecracker bursting on Monday will push air quality levels further down from ‘poor’ to ‘severe’ into early Tuesday. PM₂.₅ levels could spike near 400 µg/m³ with the AQI hovering between 300 and 320 on Tuesday morning, according to Dr Ghude.