Pune’s air quality shows little improvement despite push for EVs: PMC report

The report notes that concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) have shown a gradual increase over the past five years and calls for stricter measures to curb pollution. (Express Archives)

Rapid urbanisation continues to take a toll on Pune’s air quality, with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2025-26 showing little improvement in pollution levels and warning of their adverse impact on public health.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “Pune is growing rapidly, and our planning must ensure that development remains environmentally sustainable. This report combines scientific data, departmental performance and citizens’ feedback to help us make informed policy decisions.”

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The report notes that concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) have shown a gradual increase over the past five years and calls for stricter measures to curb pollution. It recommends mandatory use of cleaner fuels by commercial establishments, a ban on open burning of waste, and installation of sensor-based dust monitoring systems at large construction sites.