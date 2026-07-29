Pune’s air quality shows little improvement despite push for EVs: PMC report

Civic report flags rising PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide levels over the past five years.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 08:39 PM IST
Pune's air quality shows little improvement despite push for EVs: PMC reportThe report notes that concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) have shown a gradual increase over the past five years and calls for stricter measures to curb pollution. (Express Archives)
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Rapid urbanisation continues to take a toll on Pune’s air quality, with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2025-26 showing little improvement in pollution levels and warning of their adverse impact on public health.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “Pune is growing rapidly, and our planning must ensure that development remains environmentally sustainable. This report combines scientific data, departmental performance and citizens’ feedback to help us make informed policy decisions.”

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The report notes that concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) have shown a gradual increase over the past five years and calls for stricter measures to curb pollution. It recommends mandatory use of cleaner fuels by commercial establishments, a ban on open burning of waste, and installation of sensor-based dust monitoring systems at large construction sites.

The report also highlights a 62 per cent rise in registrations of pure electric vehicles during the year. It notes that the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has expanded its services, with the number of electric buses in its fleet increasing to 535.

Among the city’s six air quality monitoring stations, Shivajinagar and Hadapsar recorded the highest levels of PM10, PM2.5 and NO₂. Data from 2021 to 2025 shows particulate matter pollution has remained a persistent problem, with most monitoring stations recording higher concentrations in 2025.

Five monitoring stations — Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Katraj, Pune University and Pashan — recorded annual PM10 concentrations exceeding the National Ambient Air Quality Standard of 60 µg/m³.

The report states that rising PM10 levels reduce visibility, increase dust deposition on buildings, vegetation and other surfaces, and degrade the urban environment. Prolonged exposure also raises the risk of respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular diseases.

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The report also notes that annual average PM2.5 concentrations have been rising across Pune due to increasing emissions from vehicles, household waste burning and other human activities. Shivajinagar and Lohegaon have repeatedly recorded PM2.5 levels above the prescribed standard, while Katraj has remained close to or slightly above the limit in some years. Pune University exceeded the annual standard in 2024, though its levels improved to below the limit in 2025.

PM2.5 is considered one of the most harmful air pollutants because its ultrafine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.

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The report found that average NO₂ concentrations have risen in line with increasing vehicular traffic.

Nitrogen dioxide is a respiratory irritant that aggravates asthma, reduces lung function and increases the risk of respiratory diseases.

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Ground-level ozone (O₃) also showed a steady increase between 2021 and 2025 at Pashan, Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Katraj and Pune University.

The report, however, notes that average carbon monoxide (CO) concentrations remained stable and within prescribed limits during the period. Shivajinagar has recorded the highest CO levels since 2023, followed by Lohegaon, largely due to traffic congestion and vehicular emissions. Although annual average concentrations remain within standards, the report warns that short-term exposure to high CO levels can reduce oxygen supply in the bloodstream.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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