A hot October, more polluted air: How Pune’s PM2.5 and PM10 levels surged amid higher temperatures

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning... Read More
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A comparison of particulate pollution and weather conditions from October 1 to October 26 as compared with the same corresponding period last year shows a substantial increase in air pollution levels in Pune.
Analysis by scientists with the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune shows that across eight common stations in the SAFAR Pune network, PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 43.8 % and 63.4 % higher, respectively in 2026 than in 2025, based on the matched dates and complete 24-hour records.
This increase occurred despite Diwali falling within the 2025 comparison period.
Rain-gauge records from SAFAR stations at Pashan and Shivajinagar show markedly lower rainfall this month.
At Shivajinagar the average daily maximum temperature rose from 31.55 degrees Celsius to 34.91 degrees Celsius across the matched dates during this period. Reported wind speeds were also lower during this 2026 period.
“These findings indicate that higher particulate pollution coincided with hotter temperatures , substantially reduced rainfall and weaker winds in 2026,” Dr Sachin Ghude, scientist in-charge at SAFAR, IITM Pune told The Indian Express.
Rainfall helps remove airborne particles and suppresses dust resuspension by keeping surfaces moist while winds facilitate the dispersion of pollutants. Hence reduced rainfall and weaker winds can limit the removal and dispersion of particulate matter allowing pollution to persist and accumulate in the atmosphere, scientists explained.
Shweta Vernekar, Senior Programme Associate with Parisar, a city based NGO working in the field of environmental awareness said that this year’s spike in pollution levels in October sees a consistent trend of high AQI, with only three days so far falling in the satisfactory category and all others in Moderate Category. Last year in spite of the Diwali festivities related spike in pollution, the average reading for October 2025 was 87 as compared to 116 this year in October.
Looking at the nature of the pollution, October 2025 had PM 10, PM 2.5, CO and Ozone as dominant pollutants. The AQI this October as per the readings show a dominant PM 10 pollutant with only one day of Ozone. “This could be attributed to increased construction activities, road dust, burning of fossil fuels and vehicular emissions,” Vernekar said.
According to Manoj Kumar, analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Pune is among the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) cities that have not achieved either the revised target of up to 40 per cent reduction in PM 10 levels or the annual National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) of 60 ug/m3.
The NCAP launched in 2019 aims to reduce air pollution in targeted cities but Pune’s PM 10 levels, after declining in the initial years, rose again to nearly their pre-NCAP levels by 2025-26.
The government has identified construction activity, resuspended road dust alongside biomass and waste burning, industrial activity and vehicular emissions as important contributors to the city’s PM 10 pollution. “Pune’s experience highlights the need for interventions towards targeted action on the sources driving pollution with stronger enforcement and accountability based on actual improvements in air quality,” Kumar said.