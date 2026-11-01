A hot October, more polluted air: How Pune’s PM2.5 and PM10 levels surged amid higher temperatures

A comparison of particulate pollution and weather conditions from October 1 to October 26 as compared with the same corresponding period last year shows a substantial increase in air pollution levels in Pune.

Analysis by scientists with the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune shows that across eight common stations in the SAFAR Pune network, PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 43.8 % and 63.4 % higher, respectively in 2026 than in 2025, based on the matched dates and complete 24-hour records.

This increase occurred despite Diwali falling within the 2025 comparison period.

Rain-gauge records from SAFAR stations at Pashan and Shivajinagar show markedly lower rainfall this month.