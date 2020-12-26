Pune-Ahmednagar highway to remain close on Jan 1

Vehicles going to Ahmednagar from Pune would be diverted to Pune-Solapur highway from Kharadi bypass.

Pune district collector has issued orders to close a stretch on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on January 1 to prevent crowding at the Jaystambh.

As per the orders, traffic would not be allowed on Pune-Ahmednagar highway from 5 pm on December 31 to 12 pm on January 1.

Chakan-Shikrapur stretch would be completely closed for traffic. Vehicles going to Mumbai and Pune from Ahmednagar would be diverted on alternative routes from Shirur, Pargaon, Chuafula, Yavat and Hadapsar.

Vehicles going to Ahmednagar from Pune would be diverted to Pune-Solapur highway from Kharadi bypass. While vehicles going to Ahmednagar from Mumbai would be diverted to alternative roads from Wadgaon Maval, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon and Ale Phata.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh had on Thursday issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). As per the order, no outsider would be allowed to visit the Jaystambh in Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway between 12 pm of December 30 and 6 pm of January 2.

The order mentions that a “symbolic” programme at the Jaystambh (for marking the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon) would be conducted on January 1. Only those who have been issued passes by the Pune Rural police would be allowed to attend the programme.

On December 22, the state home department had also issued a notification asking people not to visit the Jaystambh as the January 1 programme would be telecast live on Doordarshan and other media platforms.

Meanwhile, heavy security arrangements were being made at the Jaystambh and surrounding areas. The 200th anniversary event on January 1, 2018 was marked by widespread clashes, in which one person was killed and several others injured.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.