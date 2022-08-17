scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Five of family killed in road accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway

The police have identified the dead as Sanjay Bhausaheb Mhaske, 53, Ram Bhausaheb Mhaske, 45, Vishal Sanjay Mhaske, 16, Raju Ram Mhaske, 7, and a four-year-old girl Harshala Ram Mhaske. All of them were residents of the Avane Budruk village in the Shevgaon taluka of Ahmednagar, they added.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 17, 2022 1:55:11 pm
The impact was so severe that the five people were crushed to death, while Sadhana Mashke, the wife of deceased Ram, received major injuries.

Five members of a family, including three children, from the Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra were killed in a road accident near Karegaon on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway early Wednesday, said the police.

The police have identified the dead as Sanjay Bhausaheb Mhaske, 53, Ram Bhausaheb Mhaske, 45, Vishal Sanjay Mhaske, 16, Raju Ram Mhaske, 7, and a four-year-old girl Harshala Ram Mhaske. All of them were residents of the Avane Budruk village in the Shevgaon taluka of Ahmednagar, they added.

They said the Mhaske family was going towards Pune from Ahmednagar in a car when around 1.30 pm, a speeding container coming from the opposite side collided with their vehicle. The container rammed on an electric pole on the roadside after hitting the car, according to the police.

The impact was so severe that the five people were crushed to death, while Sadhana Mashke, the wife of deceased Ram, received major injuries. She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

A team of the Pune Rural police reached the spot and took the victims to a hospital. Meanwhile, the container driver escaped from the spot.

The damaged vehicle was removed from the accident spot using a crane.

More from Pune

Police inspector Balwant Mandge said that a case has been lodged against the container driver and an investigation has been initiated. Assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Shaikh lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the accident at the Shirur police station.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 01:55:11 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Kejriwal launches 'mission to make India No 1', healthcare, education in focus

Kejriwal launches 'mission to make India No 1', healthcare, education in focus

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements
Karnataka

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi
Bilkis Bano case

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement