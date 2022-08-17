Five of family killed in road accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway

Five members of a family, including three children, from the Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra were killed in a road accident near Karegaon on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway early Wednesday, said the police.

The police have identified the dead as Sanjay Bhausaheb Mhaske, 53, Ram Bhausaheb Mhaske, 45, Vishal Sanjay Mhaske, 16, Raju Ram Mhaske, 7, and a four-year-old girl Harshala Ram Mhaske. All of them were residents of the Avane Budruk village in the Shevgaon taluka of Ahmednagar, they added.

They said the Mhaske family was going towards Pune from Ahmednagar in a car when around 1.30 pm, a speeding container coming from the opposite side collided with their vehicle. The container rammed on an electric pole on the roadside after hitting the car, according to the police.

The impact was so severe that the five people were crushed to death, while Sadhana Mashke, the wife of deceased Ram, received major injuries. She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A team of the Pune Rural police reached the spot and took the victims to a hospital. Meanwhile, the container driver escaped from the spot.

The damaged vehicle was removed from the accident spot using a crane.

Police inspector Balwant Mandge said that a case has been lodged against the container driver and an investigation has been initiated. Assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Shaikh lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the accident at the Shirur police station.