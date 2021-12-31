Pune: Ahead of Jan 1 event, police warn against objectionable social media posts, hoardings

Ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1, Pune City Police have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) — which prohibits the gathering of four or more persons — between December 31 and January 2.

Police have also warned of action against objectionable social media posts and hoardings put up in public places.

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Ravindra Shisave passed the order in this regard on Thursday. It warns against posting any objectionable content on social media that can cause law and order problems during the January 1 programme.

Police said admins of social media groups will be held responsible for circulation of any such objectionable posts. No objectionable hoardings at public places will be allowed, police have warned.