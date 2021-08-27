Pune: Ahead of civic polls, Congress retains Bagwe as city chief

With elections of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) round the corner, the Congress has retained Ramesh Bagwe as its city unit chief to ensure there is no rift within the party ahead of the civic elections. However, the fact that senior leaders Mohan Joshi, Sanjay Balgude and Kamal Vyavhare have been unable to make it to the committee of the state unit is likely a cause for concern for the city unit.

The Congress declared a list of names for its jumbo committee for the state unit late on Thursday night. It also declared chiefs for various city and district units.

There were many interested in heading the city unit of Congress and had been lobbying hard for it. They included Arvind Shinde and Sanjay Balgude. There were speculations that the party would prefer a young new face in place of Bagwe but the party retained him. “There were many interested in the post of city Congress chief. However, the party retained Bagwe who has handled the party affairs for the last five years. Everyone would now come together and work under Bagwe to get maximum seats elected to the PMC in forthcoming elections,” said Congress leader in PMC Ulhas Bagul.

Bagwe said, “The party has retained me as city unit chief and shown confidence in me for further growth of the party in the city. We will work hard to oust BJP from power in the PMC in the civic elections.”

State unit chief Nana Patole has directed the city unit to prepare for contesting the civic elections independently, he said, “We will work hard to contest the elections independently if the state unit decides to do so. The committed party worker would be given priority for a party ticket in PMC elections.”

A senior Congress leader said that the reappointment of Bagwe as city unit chief was unexpected for many in the party. “We were expecting the party to give a new young face to lead in the PMC elections. However, the race for the post is over, so party men should now work together in the interest of the party in civic polls,” he said.

Another Congress leader, however, said: “Many are in shock at the way the senior leaders who have been very active in the city have been ignored. This will definitely lead to some disturbances in city Congress.”