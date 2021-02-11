Pune agri-Startup Bioprime Agrisolutions bags FICCI award 2021

The Startup is engaging farmers from Pune, Satara and Nashik districts in Maharashtra besides collaborating with those from Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. (Twitter/@Bioprimeagri)

Pune-based agriculture Startup Bioprime Agrisolutions Pvt Limited has bagged the Best Agri Startup (Industry Partnership) Award presented by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), winners of which were on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The Startup is involved in developing bio-molecules capable of making crops climate resilient and withstand adverse weather. Currently, they are engaging farmers from Pune, Satara and Nashik districts in Maharashtra besides collaborating with those from Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Their solutions have curbed crops losses upto 70 per cent due to untimely rain and similar weather events.

Incubated at the Venture Centre, under CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, in 2016, this Startup also has special projects to develop export quality fruits, including grapes and pomegranate. The company is a recipient of LEAP funds from BIRAC and also winners of a grant supported by Atal New India Challenge under Atal Innovation Mission.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

During the event hosted virtually, the rising trend of Startups was shared. Since the launch of Startup India about five years ago, the number of Startups has been steadily rising with 9300 emerging in 2019.

“However, only 500 Startups working in agriculture took off,” remarked BC patil, Minister for Agriculture, Karnataka.

This year, about 30 Statrups and companies were presented with FICCI awards in numerous categories.