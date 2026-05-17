Pune Agri Hackathon to go statewide from ߫ CM Fadnavis says top prize to be named after Ajit Pawar

CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the prize distribution ceremony of the second Pune Agri Hackathon at the College of Agriculture, Pune. (Special Arrangement)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the Pune Agri Hackathon will be scaled up to a state-wide event starting next year, with the first prize to be awarded in the name of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The announcement came at the prize distribution ceremony of the second Pune Agri Hackathon, held at the College of Agriculture, Pune. The event began on May 15 and concluded on Sunday.

Fadnavis also digitally inaugurated the foundation stone laying for an Agri Innovation and Incubation Centre to be built on the college campus.

Jointly organised by the Pune District Administration and the Department of Agriculture, Government of Maharashtra, the competition drew 1,290 entries this year – double the number from its inaugural edition last year.