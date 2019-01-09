Pune agrees to allot GST share to PCB

The state government has agreed to release the GST share to Pune Cantonment Board (PCB). A delegation of elected members of the board — led by CEO Dr D N Yadav and vice-president Priyanka Shrigiri — met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar recently. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade also accompanied the delegation on the issue of allotment of the GST share to PCB.

“We have been corresponding with the state, requesting for allotment of share of GST since July, 2017. A brief of the case for entitlement / claiming the share of revenue derived due to collection of GST from commercial establishments within the limits of the Pune Cantonment was handed over to the chief minister as well as state finance minister,” Shrigiri said.

Last week, Sanjay Kakade, along with Shrigiri and others, also met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who directed them to approach the state government for the release of the share of GST to the cantonment. During the discussion, it was agreed that it was the state government that had to allot the GST share to the cantonment board.

Earlier, the PCB availed the Local Body Tax from the commercial establishments to the tune of Rs100 crore per annum. At present, the state government collects the GST to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore per year from commercial establishments within the limits of Pune Cantonment. The PCB members have demanded that the board should be allotted at least Rs 250 crore per annum, Shrigiri said.

“The Pune Cantonment Board will be in a better position to provide the civic services as well as move forward with the various development projects under the Smart Cantonment mission for the over all growth of the area,” said a PCB statement.