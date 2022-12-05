Pune: Agniveer rally for recruitment of Women Military Police from Tuesday

The recruitment rally in Pune for selection of Agniveer General Duty for Women Military Police will be conducted at Bombay Engineering Group and Centre, Khadki from Tuesday till December 11. The rally is being held for women Agniveer applicants from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Daman, officials said.

A press statement from the Pune Defence PRO said, “Prospective candidates will be screened over the next three to four days. Candidates will undergo the selection in three phases: physical, medical and written Common Entrance Exam. Only those candidates who are found physically and medically fit will undergo the written test. The final selection of candidates will be based on merit and thereafter they will be called upon to join the Indian Army in the Corps of Military Police as Agniveers.”

“The management of such a large number of candidates requires detailed planning and meticulous execution on ground. Towards this end, the state and district administration have greatly assisted in making available the required infrastructure, equipment and personnel for the successful conduct of the rally,” the release added. Officials said that based on the cut-off applied, around 3,000 candidates have been issued admit cards for the rally.

In June this year, the Ministry of Defence announced its new Agnipath initiative for the recruitment of soldiers across the three services. Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, soldiers are to be recruited annually. While the initial appointment is for four years, of the total annual recruits, around 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.

The Pune Recruiting Zone of the Army is conducting a total of eight recruitment rallies including one rally for Agniveer Women Military Police. These eight rallies being held since August this year cover the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.