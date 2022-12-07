Pune: Agniveer rally for Women Military Police kicks off

The recruitment rally for selection of Agniveer General Duty candidates for Women Military Police kicked off on Tuesday at the premises of Bombay Engineering Group and Centre at Khadki.

Candidates are being screened in three phases of physicals, medical examination and written common entrance exam. The candidates who will clear the physical and medical fitness tests will be taking the written test. The final selection of candidates will be based on merit after which they will be called upon to join the Indian Army in the Corps of Military Police as Agniveers. The rally is slated to conclude on December 11.

Officials said that adequate arrangements for drinking water, food and refreshments, washrooms and changing rooms and facilities for various processes of the recruitment rally have been made at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre after detailed planning and with assistance from the state and district administration who have made available the required infrastructure, equipment and personnel for successful conduct of the rally.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had in August issued directives to the state machinery to extend all possible assistance for the Agniveer recruitment rallies and cater to the requirements of the candidates for food, accommodation and medical aid.

Officials said that based on the cut off applied, around 3,000 candidates have been issued admit cards for the Agniveer Women Military Police rally.