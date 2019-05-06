Maharashtra: Couple set on fire for inter-caste marriage, woman dead

Over opposition to their inter-caste love marriage, a family in Ahmednagar allegedly set ablaze their daughter and her husband in Ahmednagar last week in a case of honour killing. Rukmini Ransingh, 19, who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries, succumbed Sunday night. Her husband, Mangesh Ransigh, 23, is being treated for 50 per cent burn injuries at Sasoon General Hospital in Pune.

The girl was from the Lohar community, while her husband belongs to the Pasi community.

Rukmini’s two uncles Surendra Bhartiy and Ghansham Saroj have been arrested by the Ahmednagar police. A search is on for her father Rama Bhartiy who is absconding. The investigation is based on the statements given by the couple while under treatment and other family members.

According to the police, the incident took place in Nighoj village of Parnar taluka on May 1. Rukmini’s family, which had opposed their marriage in October last year, had been threatening to harm the couple.

“It was a love marriage but most members of the woman’s family were strongly against it. While Mangesh’s family members were present for the wedding, only Rukmini’s mother attended the ceremony. All this while Rukmini’s family members had been threatening to harm the couple saying they were against the intercaste marriage,” Sub-inspector Vijaykumar Bothre, who is investigating the case, said.

“On April 30, the couple had a dispute over a small issue after which she went to her family home. Mangesh told us that on May 1, Rukimini called him to take her with him. But when Mangesh went there, her family refused to let her go. After a heated argument in the afternoon, her two uncles set the couple on fire in a room by pouring petrol on them in the presence of her father, who had locked the room from outside,” PSI Bothre said.

“The screams of the two were heard by neighbours, who helped take them to hospital. After primary treatment and assessment of the situation, the two were sent to Sasoon General Hospital in Pune for further treatment,” he added.

Medical Superintendent with Sassoon General Hospital Dr Ajay Taware confirmed that Rukmini succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment on Sunday night while Mangesh is currently under treatment.