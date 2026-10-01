Decades on, Kasturba Gandhi’s vision lives through women’s self-reliance

Written by Kalyani Lad

Within the quiet walls of Pune’s Aga Khan Palace, where Kasturba Gandhi spent her final years in detention alongside Mahatma Gandhi, an idea took shape that continues to influence women’s lives decades later.

Kasturba believed that empowerment had to begin with opportunity, by giving women the skills and confidence to become self-reliant. She shared the idea with Mahatma Gandhi, who approached Vinoba Bhave to explore what could be done.

What began as a conversation eventually evolved into an initiative carried forward by social worker Shobhana Ranade and the Gandhi Memorial Society. Under the society, the Kasturba Gandhi Khadi Gram Udyog Vidyalaya was established to provide women with vocational training.

Today, its legacy is reflected in the women who come to the centre seeking a skill, a livelihood and, in some cases, a new beginning. Batches of around 15 women are trained at a time, while trainers also travel to communities when women are unable to come to the Aga Khan Palace.

For some women, the training has gone beyond learning a skill, becoming a stepping stone towards running their own businesses.

From millet cookies to a business

For Leena, the search for a skill that could be practised from home eventually became a livelihood and a business with customers beyond India.

Story continues below this ad

With the aim of becoming financially independent, Leena enrolled in a bakery course at the Kasturba Mahila Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya. She had no elaborate business plan, but was willing to learn and start small.

She began by selling baked products to family members, neighbours and acquaintances. The batches were small and the customer base limited, but the response encouraged her to continue.

“I always wanted to start a business that could be run from home, so that I could be with my family and work at the same time. Baking is something I enjoy. Initially, I participated in exhibitions and now we are about to launch our own website,” she said.

With a simple desire to become financially independent, Leena enrolled in a bakery course at the Kasturba Mahila Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya. (Express Photo) With a simple desire to become financially independent, Leena enrolled in a bakery course at the Kasturba Mahila Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya. (Express Photo)

Her millet-based cookies eventually became the main product of the venture. What began as a home-based effort gradually developed into a business, with the enterprise recording a turnover of nearly Rs 20 lakh this year.

Story continues below this ad

Leena now oversees its day-to-day operations and is working to expand the business. For her, however, the journey is not only about the turnover.

Her experience reflects how a skill acquired with the modest aim of earning from home can develop into a source of financial independence and confidence.

From adversity to Loom Veda

For Rekha Kapse, circumstances forced her to take on the responsibility of supporting her family. The training she received at the Khadi Gram Udyog centre at Aga Khan Palace eventually became the foundation for her own enterprise.

What began as a means of supporting her family developed into a business she runs with her colleague Madhuri. Together, they retail cotton sarees, primarily through exhibitions in Pune and other cities.

Story continues below this ad

Their venture, Loom Veda, has an annual turnover of around Rs 7 lakh. But for Kapse, the enterprise is also a way of creating opportunities for other women.

Rekha Kapse on the Left hand side Madhuri on the Right of the picture, Khadi-Cotton Saree Entrepreneurs (Express Photo) Rekha Kapse on the Left hand side Madhuri on the Right of the picture, Khadi-Cotton Saree Entrepreneurs (Express Photo)

“The adversities I faced while learning the skill and establishing a business continue to inspire me to encourage other women. Through our initiative, we also provide employment to women from humble backgrounds. This helps me carry forward Kasturba’s beliefs,” she said.

Having experienced financial dependence herself, Kapse said she understood the barriers women face in becoming economically independent.

She now mentors women in her community, encouraging them to learn skills, explore self-employment and work towards building livelihoods of their own.