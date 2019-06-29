Toggle Menu
Pune: After ‘thrashing wife’, 65-year-old man jumps to death from 15th floor

Initial investigation has revealed that Agarwal, a businessman, lived with his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law. He and his wife, Rekha Agarwal (56), fought frequently, said police.

The man, Subhashchandra Agarwal, was a resident of Pebal Park Society in Mohammadwadi. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a housing society in Mohammadwadi in Hadapsar after assaulting his wife on Friday morning.

The man, Subhashchandra Agarwal, was a resident of Pebal Park Society in Mohammadwadi.

Initial investigation has revealed that Agarwal, a businessman, lived with his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law.

He and his wife, Rekha Agarwal (56), fought frequently, said police.

On Friday morning, an argument broke out between the couple again. Agarwal allegedly thrashed his wife with a stick and then jumped off a window on the 15th floor.

Local residents informed the police about the incident.

At the time of the incident, Agarwal’s daughter was away at work while his son and daughter-in-law were not at home.

A team of Wanavdi police station rushed to the spot. Agarwal’s body was taken to Sassoon Hospital for the post-mortem, while his wife was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

