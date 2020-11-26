Pune: After thousands of students complain of errors, SPPU to release corrected results by Dec 3

The cases of at least 8,000 students were being verified since they appeared to have taken the exams, but were marked absent or given zero marks.

With several students expecting error corrections on their exam marksheets, the administration of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared that inquiry into all complaints will be completed by December 3 and students will be sent the corrected marksheets.

Thousands of students had complained of being marked absent or graded zero for the exams they had attempted. The Indian Express had reported on November 20 that an analysis of 18,000 marksheets at SPPU had revealed that 10,000-odd students had not logged into the system or attempted their exams. However, the cases of at least 8,000 students were being verified since they appeared to have taken the exams, but were marked absent or given zero marks.

On Wednesday evening, a notification released by the SPPU administration stated that they have analysed the cases and discovered common issues such as students using two emails to log in, creating confusion, and taking exams of subjects not opted for in the exam forms. The results of all candidates who are eligible for revision will be released by December 3.

“Firstly, I should make it clear that there is no question of re-exams. Just because the students have complained doesn’t mean that every marksheet is being revised. However, genuine cases will get justice. For example, we found that more than 200 engineering students chose one subject in their exam forms but took another subject’s exam, so their results are being considered. Some students used one ID while filling the exam form, but wrote exams with another ID – there are 534 such cases. It is an arduous task to match all the data, but we are doing it,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluations at SPPU.

In some cases, technical difficulties had led to students not being able to complete their papers.

“In many cases, we found that students had not selected some subjects in exam forms, but gave exams of those subjects at their own will. It is difficult to consider all these cases. However by December 3, cases that are genuine and eligible will get revised marksheets,” he said.

