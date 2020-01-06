Pune: After protests by students, FTII cuts JET fees by half

During protest at FTII on December 17 last year. (File Photo) During protest at FTII on December 17 last year. (File Photo)

Following protests by students, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has reduced the fees of Joint Entrance Test (JET) by half.

Earlier, an aspirant from the Open Category had to pay Rs 4,000 to apply for one course and Rs 10,000 for three, but after the fees reduction, the same will be Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively. Fees for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe aspirants have also been brought down from Rs 1,250 to Rs 600 for one course and Rs 3,125 to Rs 900 for three courses.

On December 16, FTII students — Aadhith V Sathwin and Rajarshi Mujumdar — had gone on a hunger strike, demanding the rollback of 10 per cent annual fee hike and the “exorbitant” increase in JET fees.

Following the protests, the FTII Governing Council held its meeting on December 27 and took an ‘in-principle’ decision to reduce the JET fees for 2020. A committee under Chairman B P Singh was formed to decide the quantum of reduction in the JET fee.

Students at FTII as well as Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) had launched a protest on December 16, criticising the FTII administration — which conducts the JET — for the increase in the entrance fees to an extent that “it became unaffordable to a large section in the country”.

The FTII administration said it would refund the additional money collected from those aspirants who have already paid the entrance fees.

The revised fees for General Category candidates will be Rs 2,000 for applying to any of the courses from the three groups (A, B & C ). For SC/ST and persons with disabilities aspirants, the fee would be Rs 600. For applying to an additional course, the fee for General Category will be increased by Rs 1,000 and for SC/ST and PwD categories Rs 300.

