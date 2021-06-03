Pune: After PIL dismissed, retired professor says fresh plea will be filed in 3-4 days over evaluation methodology

He said he would consult with experts in the educational field before filing the next PIL.

Retired Pune professor said on Thursday that he will file another PIL in a few days after the Bombay High Court, observing that it was a policy decision, dismissed as withdrawn his PIL challenging the state government’s decision to cancel SSC exams.

Addressing the media after the court’s decision, Kulkarni said he withdrew the PIL because of two reasons, which were the state government’s announcement that exams would be held for students who wish to give them after the pandemic becomes less severe, and a common entrance test will be held for Class XI admissions.

But he also said he wasn’t convinced with the state government formula of tabulating SSC results, which it had said would be done by taking Class IX marks and Class X internal marks into account. Kulkarni, who was speaking to mediapersons via video conferencing, said he would file a fresh PIL on the evaluation pattern within 3-4 days.

“I had filed the PIL because I feel that it is important to uphold academic standards and sanctity of Class X exams. It was never my intention that any students’ lives be put into jeopardy. But because of the Covid situation, a large majority of students haven’t attended school properly and their evaluation has not taken place properly. There is also the question of evaluation of external students who filled Form 17 and appear as private candidates. Justice must be done to the year-long efforts of students and they should get satisfaction of clearing SSC on their merit,” said Kulkarni.

