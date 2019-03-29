Pune: After Pawar buzz, now Shrirang Barne seeks out Laxman Jagtap

Days after the NCP’s Maval candidate, Parth Pawar, created a buzz by meeting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, Shiv Sena MP and candidate Shrirang Barne met Jagtap Thursday. According to sources, the meeting lasted only four minutes, after which both leaders said they would make a statement about what was discussed within two days.

“Since I am a joint candidate of the BJP and Shiv Sena, it is my job to meet every leader and discuss electioneering. So, keeping aside past differences, I met Jagtap, who is an MLA and heads the local BJP unit,” said Barne. The meeting was arranged by BJP leader Sachin Patwardhan and held at Jagtap’s residence in Pimple Gurav.

Barne declined to say if he had invited Jagtap to campaign for him, adding “I will reveal everything” after two days. Jagtap, too, said, “Will not say anything now. Wait for two days.”

Jagtap’s camp is reportedly upset because Barne’s posters for his rally in Maval had pictures of all state and local leaders except Jagtap. “This is how they treat the BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad chief,” said a member of the BJP.

The meeting between Jagtap and Parth on Saturday had also upset the Barne camp, sources said. Jagtap had told The Indian Express that Parth had sought his help, a statement that had caused a stir in Maval.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who on Wednesday prayed at the temple of Ekvira Devi, the family deity, in Karla near Lonavala, did not remark on the tiff between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maval.

“Uddhav prayed for the success of the NDA alliance at the Centre in this election,” said Barne, who accompanied Uddhav to the temple. Though Uddhav also visited Maval Wednesday, no meeting was scheduled with BJP leaders. Barne has been repeatedly saying that both the Sena and BJP leaderships will be meeting local disgruntled leaders to resolve differences.

“It will happen for sure, everyone will come around,” Barne told The Indian Express.