Pune: After patient declared dead at hospital, mob ‘assaults doctor with iron rod’

Doctors at the hospital checked the patient but discovered that he was dead, so they informed the family members of the patient. (Representational)

A mob allegedly ransacked a hospital in Kondhwa and attacked a doctor with an iron rod after a patient here was pronounced dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

The injured 25-year-old doctor, who is a resident of Market Yard, lodged the FIR in this case at Kondhwa police station.

According to police, a patient was brought to Prime Hospital in Kondhwa in a cardiac ambulance. Doctors at the hospital checked the patient but discovered that he was dead, so they informed the family members of the patient. But a mob of at least 15 to 20 people, who had come to the hospital by this time, became angry. They allegedly attacked a doctor with an iron rod, pelted stones inside the hospital and vandalised the security cabin at 12.30 am.

On receiving information, a team of Kondhwa police station reached the spot for investigation. Police have booked 15 t0 20 people in this case under sections 324, 323, 504, 427, 143, 147, 149, 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act, National Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act.