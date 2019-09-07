Pune: After parts of road cave in, Tamhini ghat area closed for traffic during the night

The movement of heavy vehicles during night hours has been stopped in Tamhini ghat area as large parts of the stretch have caved in due to heavy rainfall. The road has also seen frequent landslides after a spell of heavy rain.

Tamhini ghat connects Mulshi area in Pune to Kolad in Konkan. It’s also used by tourists who visit the scenic ghat and the local wildlife sanctuary during monsoon. The area, which is part of the catchment area of Mulshi dam, is among areas in India that have received very high rain this monsoon.

Pune Rural Police officials said that the stretch, which had developed cracks last month, has caved in at several spots, including near Nive village, and this has prompted local authorities to block the movement of heavy vehicles in the night. “The road caved in by a few feet last night. We stopped all vehicular traffic for a few hours and opened the road for traffic in the morning. But, to avoid any untoward incident, the road has been closed for heavy vehicles in the night. In fact, if the situation worsens, the road will have to be closed for all heavy traffic throughout the day,” said Police Inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paud police station.

The Tamhini ghat stretch is increasingly becoming dangerous for vehicular traffic due to large cracks and incidents of landslides, said officials. In August, the road between Tamhini and Kolad was closed to traffic after the road caved in at about a dozen places between Nive village and Donagrwadi, following heavy rain. “The situation is going from bad to worse due to the rain. The cracks on the road are becoming worse and sometimes it’s also causing the road to cave in, as happened on Thursday night. The road needs a complete overhaul,” said an officer.

On August 9, after a heavy spell of rain, a large chunk of soil, rocks and vegetation had come sliding down on the road at Nive village and blocked the road completely. Officers from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, along with local residents and Forest department officials, cleared the debris with the help of earth movers. Traffic on the road was stalled for several hours.