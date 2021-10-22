Pune: After pandemic lull, students at SPPU’s Lalit Kala Kendra all set to stage play tonight

Closed for nearly one and a half years owing to pandemic-related restrictions, curtains of the stage at Savitribai Phule Pune University campus will finally open as its performing arts department Lalit Kala Kendra is all set to host a theatre performance Friday night.

The theatre industry has suffered a serious setback since the lockdown was imposed in March last year, after which no public performance has taken place.

Owing to the restrictions, even students of the Lalit Kala Kendra couldn’t get together to stage a performance. However, as colleges have once again reopened for offline classes since Wednesday, students at the centre have taken the opportunity to organise a performance of their popular play, ‘Waaghachi Ghost’ (The Tale of a Tiger) at Namdev auditorium at 6.30pm on Friday.

Originally written in Italian by Nobel Laureate Dario Luigi Angelo Fo, the play is a dramatic monologue which grew out of the playwright’s visit to China. The principal character in the piece is a female tiger. Translated to Marathi by Vinod Lavhekar, it has been directed by Mahesh Khadare while Shubham Sathe and Hrutvik Talvalkar act in the hour-long play.

Dr Pravin Bhole, head of the Lalit Kala Kendra, has asked enthusiasts to come forward to watch the play which is free of cost. “Performing arts is one of the worst-affected fields during the pandemic since the theatre is nothing without its audience. We want many people to come to watch and encourage our performers as we celebrate the return of normalcy. At the same time, we need to maintain all necessary safety measures and social distancing protocols,” he said.

