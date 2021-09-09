Pune: After minor’s gangrape, police, RTO promise drive against illegal autorickshaws

Following the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in which most accused are autorickshaw drivers, the Pune city police and the Regional Transport Office have promised to carry out a concerted drive against unauthorised rickshaw drivers in Pune station area.

“We will launch a drive against illegal autorickshaw drivers in the city,” Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta told The Indian Express Thursday. “In most cases, it is seen that autorickshaws are sublet by one owner to another, one driver to another. In this case, we are trying to find out how many of those arrested were driving autos illegally.”

The Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat said there were nearly 4,000 autorickshaws plying in the Pune station area alone and nearly 30 per cent or 1,000 of them were illegal. “Many of them do not have licence, badges, permits, insurance and most of the drivers do not even wear the khaki uniform which is mandatory,” said Ajay Gaikwad, president of the Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat in Pune station area.

When asked as to why had the traffic police not taken strong action against such illegal plying of autorickshaws in Pune station area, Gupta said the RTO has a major role to play in curbing the plying of unauthorised autos.

“Our traffic department’s primary role is to ensure traffic regulation. It is true that the traffic department also has to ensure that illegal autos do not ply but the major role is that of the RTO. Why don’t you put this question to the RTO? ” the police said.

Regional Transport Office Ajit Shinde said, “Since COVID restrictions were in place for a year and half now, not many autorickshaws were on the roads. As a result, we could not undertake the drive. Now, since restrictions have been eased, we will launch a drive against illegal plying of autos. I have spoken to the traffic department in this connection.”

President of Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Baba Kamble, said, “We have been repeatedly requesting the police and the RTO to carry out a drive against illegal plying of autos, both in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the police have taken some action but in Pune city, the police and RTO have not initiated any strong action.”

The Panchayat members said illegal autorickshaws are used for transporting weapons from one part of the city to another without being checked.

Gaikwad said,”Illegal autos should be confiscated. However, this is not happening. The police merely fine them and let them go. This emboldens them to carry on with their activities. If a driver has a badge, he has to pin it to his shirt pocket. Many of them do not follow this. Besides, they do not carry any legal documents with them.”