Pune: After fighting COVID-19 till last day of duty, 11 cops retire

Eleven personnel from Pune City Police retired from the force on Thursday after fighting the battle against COVID-19 till the very last day of their duty.

The personnel include Police Inspectors Appa Waghmale and Raghunath Jadhav, Sub- inspector Gurudas Naik, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors Anilkumar Chopade, Babasaheb Salunkhe, Harishchandra Chikane, Pratibha Shinde, Charansingh Sanglikar, Bhalchandra Sabale, Sambhaji Bhoite, Dhanraj Pawar, Jayant More, Shivaji Shinde, Subhash Wani.

No programme to felicitate the retired police personnel could be organised due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Police Commissioner K Venkatesham personally sent messages to all those who retired on Thursday and wished them all the best for future. The commissioner said a function will be held to felicitate them after the COVID-19 situation comes under control.

A press release issued by Assistant Police Commissioner Kalyan Vidhate stated that the 11 police personnel performed their duty during the lockdown till the last day of their service, without bothering about their age or health problems.

