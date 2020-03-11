Pune: After DyDE offices, district education offices under scanner

In the fresh order, the state education commissioner said that teams, headed by a senior official, will undertake similar exercises at the district education offices now. In the fresh order, the state education commissioner said that teams, headed by a senior official, will undertake similar exercises at the district education offices now.

Two months after deputy director of education offices across the state were inspected over a graft case at Pune office, district education offices are now set to face the heat. In a recent order, the state education commissioner has directed that eight squads, with 10-12 members each, would set up to inspect the general records at district education offices.

The move comes after the Anti-Corruption Bureau on December 7 last year arrested Raju Popat Khadve, a peon in the office of deputy director of education, Pune division, for accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000 from a person on assurances of completing pending work. Eight persons are facing inquiry in the case, while the then deputy director (Pune division) of education, Pravin Ahire, has also been arrested for allegedly encouraging the peon to accept the bribe and help forge government documents. Ahire, who was holding a temporary charge, was also transferred from the post.

Soon after the incident, the education commissioner in January had sent senior officers to inspect deputy director offices across the state. The exercise has recently been complete, officials said.

In the fresh order, the state education commissioner said that teams, headed by a senior official, will undertake similar exercises at the district education offices now.

Officers will inspect how many applications, complaints or cases were received, the method for forwarding it to concerned officials, the time taken for the same, current status of the cases and registers which have inward-outward entries, officials said.

B K Dahiphale, secretary of Pune divisional board of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said the report for the inspection will have to be submitted by March 31. Dahiphale will head the squad for Amravati division. The squad inspecting offices in Mumbai and Pune divisions will be headed by K B Patil, divisional chairman of state education board, Nashik.

