Pune: Day after announcing Rs 100 for ‘selfie with potholes’, Pimpri NCP receives 1000 pictures

A day after the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the NCP announced a reward of Rs 100 for anyone who clicks a ‘selfie with potholes’, the party has received over 1,000 pictures from across the region. Opposition leader in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Datta Sane, said on Wednesday that he has received around 1,000 such selfies so far. Three other NCP members have also received scores of pictures. “We will pay Rs 100 to each of these senders, as promised,” said Sane.

He added that the NCP initiated the campaign against potholes after the PCMC administration claimed that only about 600 were yet to be filled in the city. “About four-five days ago, I received a written reply from the civic administration, in which they claimed to have filled 4,059 potholes, leaving only 684. However, there are more than a lakh potholes in Pimpri-Chinchwad. And we will prove that. My ward, which comprises Nigdi and surrounding areas, has more than 1,000 potholes. I don’t know why the PCMC administration is lying about potholes,” he said.

Varsha Jagtap, another NCP leader, said she received 50 “selfies with potholes” by evening. “I received fewer pictures because we had circulated Sane’s number,” she said, adding that all the selfies will be uploaded on NCP’s Facebook page.

