Pune: After activists alert cops, illegal sand mining racket on Aundh riverbed busted

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has booked three persons on charges of illegal sand mining on the Aundh riverbed on Friday night. Police were alerted about the illegal mining by environment activists,

Activist Vaishali Patkar (47) has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Sangvi police station.

As per the complaint, Patkar said around 11 pm on Friday, she and the other activists received information about illegal sand mining on the river bed, at the confluence of Ramnadi and Mula river in Aundh.

Patkar, along with environment activist Pushkar Kulkarni and others, rushed to the spot. They saw Poclain machines being used by some people for sand mining, and informed the police.

When a team of Chaturshringi police station reached the spot, they found three people lifting sand from the riverbed and filling it in two tractors, which didn’t have any number plates.

On spotting the police, the three men tried to flee, and two of them managed to escape. One person, identified as Vijaykumar Chhakkam (22), was arrested.

Police said an investigation was on to ascertain who else was involved in illegal sand mining on the riverbed in Aundh.

