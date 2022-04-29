Pune: After a gap of two years, PMC to start operating toy trains in five gardens

Having been unable to enjoy rides on toy trains installed in the city’s gardens since the pandemic broke out, children are once again set to enjoy the fun activity as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to complete maintenance works to restart them ahead of the summer vacation.

“We have opened all civic gardens for the public. They are already getting a good response due to increasing temperatures and school vacations. Unfortunately, the toy trains in five of our gardens had been shut down for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disappointed children visiting these gardens,” said Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent of the civic body.

He said the PMC’s vehicle depot has been asked to start operating the toy trains as early as possible in view of the rise in demand that is expected once school vacations begin.

Deputy municipal commissioner in charge of the depot, Maheshkumar Doiphode said: “The PMC has undertaken the maintenance and repair of toy trains. Out of operation for two years, they have to be repaired and brought back to good condition before use. All five toy trains will start operations in the next few days.”

The toy trains will restart at Peshwe Park near Sarasbaug, Nanasaheb Pehswe lake in Katraj, Shivaji Garden in Vadgaonsheri, Bhairavsingh Ghorpade garden in Ghorpadi Peth and Jawalkar garden in Karvenagar.

Congress leader Hrishikesh Balgude has also urged the civic administration to restart the toy trains as early as possible.

Meanwhile, as the mercury rises, the PMC is in the process of ensuring that there is no disruption in the supply of drinking water for visitors at the gardens. “The PMC gardens are closed to the public from 11 am to 4 pm when the temperature is high. It is more crowded with senior citizens who come for physical exercise in the mornings and with children who come to have fun in the evenings,” Ghorpade said, adding that the civic body oversees 170 well-maintained gardens across the city.