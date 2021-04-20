Pune: After 28-yr-old Covid patient dies, kin & friends ‘assault 3 staffers and vandalise property’ at cantonment hospital

The incident took place after the patient, who was brought to the hospital on Monday morning, died around noon.

RELATIVES OF a 28-year-old man, who died of Covid-19 at the Dehu Road Cantonment Hospital in Pune on Monday, allegedly resorted to assaulting three hospital staff members and vandalism at the premises. Police have booked 30 persons, including family members, relatives and friends of the patient.

The incident took place after the patient, who was brought to the hospital on Monday morning, died around noon. Sub-Inspector Prasad Gowale of Dehu Road police station, who is probing the case, said, “The patient had earlier come to Cantonment Hospital on April 16. But the doctors here referred him to YCMH. However, he chose to remain home after visiting the referred hospital once. On Monday, his condition drastically deteriorated and he was rushed to the Cantonment Hospital again. The doctors here found that the patient’s oxygen levels were 37 per cent and, as doctors were making arrangements for a bed, he became unconscious and was declared dead later.”

Officials said around 30 people, some of whom were already with the patient and more who came later, started creating ruckus at the hospital around 2 pm on Monday. According to an FIR filed by Dr Shrinivas Chate posted at the hospital, 10 to 12 people beat up three staffers — ward boy Onkar Raje, conservancy staffer Shridhar Pinjan and security guard Kunal Waghmare — who tried to control the group. The group also resorted to vandalism and broke window panes.

Senior Inspector Vilas Sonde, incharge of Dehu Road police station, said, “We have registered a case against 25 to 30 people, out of whom eight have been identified. Probe is on.”

Police said no arrest had been made. The case was registered under sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants and criminal intimidation among others of the IPC.