Pune: After 14-day isolation, couple who travelled to Dubai test negative; second tests today

The 51-year-old man had reported sick and had been admitted to Naidu Hospital with his wife on March 9. (File Photo) The 51-year-old man had reported sick and had been admitted to Naidu Hospital with his wife on March 9. (File Photo)

After 14-day isolation at Naidu Hospital, the Pune couple who had returned from Dubai has tested negative for coronavirus. The samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Monday and have tested negative, civic authorities said, adding that a second sample will be sent to NIV, as per the protocol, and if it tests negative the couple will be discharged.

The couple and their daughter were part of 40-member group that had travelled to Dubai. The couple and their daughter had returned to Pune along with another co-passenger on March 1. The 51-year-old man had reported sick and had been admitted to Naidu Hospital with his wife on March 9.

After the completion of 14 days, two rounds of tests are conducted to check if the person is negative for COVID-19. The first sample of both the man and his 44-year-old wife has tested negative. The second sample will be collected on Tuesday morning and if it tests negative they will be discharged from the hospital. “We have waited for 14 days and now looking forward to the second round tomorrow,” the man said.

The couple’s 24-year-old daughter, who works in a software firm, had tested positive along with another co-passenger on their return from Dubai. They had travelled in a cab and the driver too was infected. They will complete the 14-day isolation period on Tuesday and their first sample will be sent to NIV for tests, health officials said.

Meanwhile on Monday, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said they were preparing for any eventuality in the event of rise in number of persons with COVID-19. “We have had a series of meetings today (Monday) at hospitals and checking the preparedness at critical care units apart from the isolation facilities. A pool of doctors is being gathered as immediate responders,” Ram said.

A total of 70 teams, including ASHA workers and other health care staff, have been actively trying to trace the contacts of the 41-year-old woman, who is on ventilator support at Bharati hospital. A day after five members of her family had tested positive for the virus, a sixth member of her family tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Zilla Parishad health authorities, more than 500 ASHA workers have been involved in tracing the contacts at Velha taluka, where the 41-year-old anganwadi worker had travelled on March 7, 12 and 13. “Most are asymptomatic and our teams have done a thorough search by going door to door across 48 gram panchayats,” an official from the district health authority said.

