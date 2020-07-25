Pune: After 10-day lockdown, business resumes in city

Meanwhile, the civic administration intensified the anti-encroachment drive to check crowding caused due to hawkers. (Representational) Meanwhile, the civic administration intensified the anti-encroachment drive to check crowding caused due to hawkers. (Representational)

As lockdown norms were relaxed in most parts of the city on Friday, there was an increase in traffic on the roads. But a delay in removal of barricades created inconvenience in the central part of the city for those visiting the main market.

Meanwhile, the civic administration intensified the anti-encroachment drive to check crowding caused due to hawkers.

As the 10-day strict lockdown ended Thursday, commercial establishments were allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm with officials warning action if physical distancing norms and use of face masks were violated.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revised the number of containment zones while continuing with its strategy of micro-containment by adding 23 new zones and deleting 45 zones in the list of 87 containment zones that would be completely sealed. Earlier, the civic body had declared 109 containment zones.

The administration is yet to take a decision on the plan to keep the commercial establishments closed for two days in a week.

On Friday, the shops on the P2 parking side of main roads were allowed to operate, while on odd dates, shops on P1 parking side will be allowed to operate.

The non-essential commodity shops that were closed for 10 days restarted their business but witnessed normal crowds. Many residents were reluctant to venture out, fearing the shortage of beds for critical patients in hospitals and the spread of disease across the city.

Many private offices restarted operations with limited staff as per government guidelines. Home delivery of cooked food also resumed, providing some relief to restaurants. Salons across the city have also started providing services by taking due precautionary measures.

