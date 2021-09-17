Pune: AFMC hosts IMPACT 2021, focus on contemporary issues in medical publishing

The Armed Forces Medical College at Pune is hosting an online conference-cum-workshop on issues in medical publishing. The three-day conference, ‘IMPACT 2021’, concludes on September 18 and is seeing a participation of authors, reviewers and editors who are conducting interactive sessions on contemporary issues in medical publishing.

New academic guidelines for academic promotion of teachers in the medical profession mandates the publication of research articles in peer reviewed indexed journals. Accordingly, the conference has been organised by the Medical Journal Armed Forces India (MJAFI), one of the oldest surviving multi-specialty research journals of the country, for the last 10 years.

Published from the portals of AFMC, Pune, MJAFI is celebrating its 77th publishing volume this year. Over the years, the journal has become a well-indexed medical publication with researchers from all across the globe submitting articles.

As part of IMPACT 2021, there will be multiple sessions, including workshops on medical writing, peer review, biostatistics, ethics in research, and so on. Contemporary topics like the challenges of plagiarism and predatory journals will be discussed. On the last day, a guest lecture on ‘How to conduct a clinical trial’ will be delivered by Dr Sanjay Mehendale, Director Research, PD Hinduja Hospital.

The conference was inaugurated online by Surgeon Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services. The DGAFMS stressed upon the importance of learning the art of medical writing and reviewing, specially when the recent guidelines for teachership has mandated basic minimum publications. The Admiral also highlighted the virtues of adapting to an online platform, especially in the prevailing environment when the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the conventional system of education.

Air Vice Marshal Rajesh Vaidya, Dean & Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Medical College, welcomed and congratulated the delegates for showing such keen enthusiasm in participating in a whole new format.

Apart from the importance of learning the skills of medical writing and editing, the deputy director also emphasised on the ethics in publishing, and how one should not fall in the trap of publishing in predatory journals.

Around 100 delegates from around the country are attending the conference, apart from the faculty and students of AFMC. The attendees include budding authors, reviewers and editors who will contribute to successful publishing in the future.

The tagline of the conference is ‘Giving life to your research with effective and genuine publishing’ and focuses on providing impetus to scientists to effectively communicate their research across the world, and for providing the scientific basis to change medical practice and policies.