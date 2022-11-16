Pune: AFMC holds national seminar on psychological resilience in combat forces

The department of psychiatry at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune conducted a two-day national conference on ‘Military psychiatry on psychological resilience in combat forces: future directions’, on November 11.

Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, VSM, Director and Commandant, AFMC, who was the chief guest, gave the inaugural address on the importance of resilience building in combat forces. Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, who was the guest of honour deliberated on various perspectives of resilience.

Surgeon Commodore Sunil Goyal (retired) gave a keynote address on ‘Resilience: Basics and Beyond of Bouncing Back’.

“The conference included seminars on biopsychosocial paradigms of resilience in national and international scenarios and strategies to assess and bolster it,” said the defence authorities in a statement Tuesday.

Additionally, workshops were conducted on the operationalisation of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 in Armed Forces and on neuromodulation, apart from debates and presentations by residents and delegates.

Over 130 delegates from across the country participated in the conference, which gave a wider insight into various aspects of resilience and measures of building it in combat forces, the statement said.