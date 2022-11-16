scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Pune: AFMC holds national seminar on psychological resilience in combat forces

The two-day conference included seminars on biopsychosocial paradigms of resilience in national and international scenarios and strategies to assess and bolster it.

Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, VSM, Director and Commandant, AFMC, who was the chief guest, gave the inaugural address on the importance of resilience building in combat forces. (Express Photo)

The department of psychiatry at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune conducted a two-day national conference on ‘Military psychiatry on psychological resilience in combat forces: future directions’, on November 11.

Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, VSM, Director and Commandant, AFMC, who was the chief guest, gave the inaugural address on the importance of resilience building in combat forces. Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, who was the guest of honour deliberated on various perspectives of resilience.

Vice Admiral Arti Sarin (Express Photo)

Surgeon Commodore Sunil Goyal (retired) gave a keynote address on ‘Resilience: Basics and Beyond of Bouncing Back’.

“The conference included seminars on biopsychosocial paradigms of resilience in national and international scenarios and strategies to assess and bolster it,” said the defence authorities in a statement Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...
Over 130 delegates from across the country participated in the conference. (Express Photo)

Additionally, workshops were conducted on the operationalisation of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 in Armed Forces and on neuromodulation, apart from debates and presentations by residents and delegates.

More from Pune

Over 130 delegates from across the country participated in the conference, which gave a wider insight into various aspects of resilience and measures of building it in combat forces, the statement said.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 12:02:16 pm
Next Story

Arbaaz Khan on son Arhaan Khan’s career: ‘Will never let him carry this supposed legacy…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement