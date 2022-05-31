Pune: Affordable housing sector continues to reel from pandemic blues

The economy on the whole might be bouncing back from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but recovery seems to be a long road ahead for the affordable housing sector, observed industry insiders in Pune.

Aditi Watve, the city head of real estate consultancy firm ANAROCK Group, listed reasons like rising input costs and negative sentiments among the consumers for the slowdown in the realty sector.

According to data shared by ANAROCK, 1.69 lakh houses were sanctioned under the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Pune and its surrounding regions like Talegaon Dhabade, Pimpri Chinchwad, Dehu Road, and the three cantonment boards in the last five years. Of this, nearly 1.28 lakh units (76 per cent) have been completed. Also 80 per cent of the sanctioned houses were in Pune alone. But between 2018 and 2021, 53,600 units were launched in the affordable housing sector, pointing to a decline in comparison to previous years.

“It is noteworthy that the launches in the affordable segment have reduced post the Covid-19 pandemic, as the buyers now prefer to own larger units in the peripheral micro-markets to ensure better social distancing and hygiene. Also, the MSME segment was the worst impacted during the pandemic, leading to a decline in affordability and, as a result, the developers shifted their focus towards the mid-end and high-end segments,” Watve said.

Low participation of private developers in the affordable housing segment was another major challenge, said the ANAROCK official. “The main reason for low participation is the high cost of land acquisition, which leads to projects in the affordable sector operating on wafer-thin margins. Therefore, acquiring land at a reasonable price to make the project economically viable becomes important,” she said.

Rising input costs and delay in approvals might have also forced realty players from backing out of such projects. Most projects, Watve said, have been pushed to the peripheries of the city owing to the high cost of land within city limits.

“Lack of social infrastructure and connectivity are also reasons for low demand for such projects,” she said.

Another problem was the high dependence on physical labour, Watve pointed out.

“There is a need to deploy advanced construction technology for affordable housing so that the dependence on physical labour is minimised and, simultaneously, the quality and efficiency of the construction process can be improved,” she said.