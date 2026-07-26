Pune advocates seek probe into ‘excessive’ police action against student protesters

A group of advocates from Pune has sought an “impartial probe” into the alleged “arbitrary, excessive and unconstitutional police action” against peaceful student protesters and competitive examination aspirants across Maharashtra.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety of student protesters and citizens engaging in peaceful demonstrations across Maharashtra. It is alarming that certain police personnel are committing grave atrocities against these individuals, flagrantly violating their fundamental right to peaceful assembly,” said the advocates in a legal representation sent to Director General of Police Sadanand Date on Sunday.

Among those who have signed the legal representation are Asim Sarode, Shriya Awale, Arya Rajebhosale, Trupti Gaikwad, Apurwa Tribhuwan, Sudarshan Kelgane and Balkrishna Nidal Kar.