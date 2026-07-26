Pune advocates seek probe into ‘excessive’ police action against student protesters

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A group of advocates from Pune has sought an “impartial probe” into the alleged “arbitrary, excessive and unconstitutional police action” against peaceful student protesters and competitive examination aspirants across Maharashtra.
“We are deeply concerned for the safety of student protesters and citizens engaging in peaceful demonstrations across Maharashtra. It is alarming that certain police personnel are committing grave atrocities against these individuals, flagrantly violating their fundamental right to peaceful assembly,” said the advocates in a legal representation sent to Director General of Police Sadanand Date on Sunday.
Among those who have signed the legal representation are Asim Sarode, Shriya Awale, Arya Rajebhosale, Trupti Gaikwad, Apurwa Tribhuwan, Sudarshan Kelgane and Balkrishna Nidal Kar.
The advocates said they have been approached by numerous students, parents, members of civil society organisations and other affected persons regarding the recent police action during peaceful demonstrations across Maharashtra.
In their representation to the Maharashtra DGP, the advocates said, “The present representation is not intended to undermine the lawful authority of the Maharashtra Police, but to seek intervention into serious allegations of arbitrary and excessive police action during peaceful demonstrations. The incidents narrated in the representation highlight grave concerns regarding legality, proportionality and adherence to constitutional and statutory safeguards, warranting an independent departmental inquiry.”
The advocates said protesters were subjected to arbitrary detention, mass registration of FIRs, excessive use of force, threats and intimidation, unlawful digital surveillance and other coercive police measures for participating in peaceful demonstrations across Maharashtra in relation to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG.
Highlighting specific instances of alleged illegal and disproportionate policing, the advocates said, “On 20 July 2026, over 300 peaceful protestors were reportedly detained near Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi, Mumbai. Similar preventive detentions were also reported from Nagpur and Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where several students were allegedly taken into custody even before commencement of the proposed demonstrations or before submission of their memorandum.”
The advocates said it has been reported that more than 900 protesters were booked through multiple FIRs across Mumbai, including over 600 at Shivaji Park police station alone, besides Mahim, Dadar, Sion, Wadala, Worli, Kalachowki and Bhoiwada police stations. “The indiscriminate registration of criminal cases against large groups of protesters raises serious concerns regarding the proportional exercise of police powers.”
The group has alleged that certain police personnel threatened students with false implication under narcotics laws, while peaceful protesters were dragged, pushed and forcibly taken into police vehicles. Similar allegations of physical force were reported during demonstrations in Pune, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Yavatmal, Wardha, Ahilyanagar, Sangali and Ratnagiri, they added.
“Complaints have also been received alleging that women protesters were detained beyond permissible hours, minors were kept at police stations for several hours, and statutory safeguards governing the treatment of women and children were not duly observed,” the lawyers stated.
Demanding an investigation, the advocates urged the DGP to take cognizance of the allegations contained in the present representation and order an independent and impartial departmental inquiry into the alleged police excesses during the peaceful student demonstrations held across the state.