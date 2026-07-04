Pune advocate issues defamation notice to Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Pune-based advocate Asim Sarode has served a legal notice on Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, alleging that the legislator defamed him by referring to him as “half-Pakistani” on the basis of his first name.

In the notice, sent on June 30, Sarode, a practising advocate and socio-legal constitutional analyst, said: “Calling a person ‘Pakistani’ simply because their name sounds Muslim is defamatory. Making such insulting and prejudiced remarks and casting aspersions on the nationality of an Indian citizen is wrong and deliberately spreads confusion. Furthermore, associating a person with a particular community because of the name ‘Asim’ is irresponsible and reflects a biased approach.”

The notice further alleged that Gaikwad had a pattern of making defamatory statements that foster unnecessary prejudice in public discourse.

“I have been practising law for the past 26 years, representing citizens, social activists, public representatives, journalists, public figures and organisations before various courts, tribunals and authorities. My work has earned me a good reputation, trust and respect in society. This reputation is built on my work in law, constitutional morality, judicial reform and the creative interpretation of the law,” Sarode said in the notice.

According to the notice, the remarks were made during a press conference held by Gaikwad in Buldhana on June 10, which was broadcast by the Marathi news channel Lokshahi and later circulated widely on electronic, digital and social media platforms.

“When asked by journalists about an earlier legal notice issued by me on behalf of my client, he did not address the legal issues but instead made personal attacks against me using defamatory, insulting and false statements,” Sarode alleged.

Quoting Gaikwad’s remarks, the notice states: “He said he felt sorry for my intellectual ability… He said ever since the Prashant Ambi case, we have been seeing this ghost, Asim Sarode, half-Pakistani, half-Hindustani.”

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Sarode alleged that the remarks were a direct attack on his honour, character and professional reputation, made with the intention of exposing him to public ridicule, hatred and hostility.

“Calling an Indian citizen ‘Pakistani’ is highly insulting, as the term is used in a derogatory manner to question an individual’s patriotism, loyalty and legitimate standing in India. Given the historical and political hostility between the two countries, such a statement is a direct assault on national identity,” the notice states.

The notice demands that Gaikwad cease making any further defamatory statements, issue a public apology on the same media platforms within seven days, withdraw the alleged remarks and pay compensation for the damage caused to Sarode’s reputation.

Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MLA representing the Buldhana Assembly constituency, has been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past. Most recently, he made headlines after allegedly using abusive language against Prashant Ambi, the publisher of a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.