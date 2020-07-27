In 2-3 weeks, Pune admn to set up ‘jumbo’ temporary facilities with 2,400 beds in total

This is part of the administration’s efforts to create additional beds to accomodate the increasing number of Covid-19 patients. This is part of the administration’s efforts to create additional beds to accomodate the increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

The PUNE District administration will set up three ‘jumbo’ temporary hospitals, each with about 800 beds, within three to four weeks. This is part of the administration’s efforts to create additional beds to accomodate the increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar held a Covid-19 review meeting in Pune on Monday and directed the local administration to speed up work on these facilities.

Officer on Special Duty with Pune Divisional Commissionerate, Saurabh Rao, said that of the three planned facilities, Expression of Interest (EoI) for one facility that will come up at the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) grounds has been already been published and the contract will be awarded in a few days. Work on preparing the EOI documents for two other facilities was on, and these will be published in two to three days.

“Location for two other jumbo facilities will be decided soon. We have shortlisted four possible venues for these, which are Sanas Grounds, Swargate; AISSPMS College, Bundgarden Road; PWD Grounds Sangavi and Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi. These venues will be checked for various criteria such as accessibility, and supply of power and water, before we proceed with the award of the contract. All three facilities should be ready for use before August 30,” said Rao.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said although the surge of cases in Pune district is expected to fall by August 15, the ‘jumbo’ facilities were being set up to tackle the ‘worst case scenario’.

“The manpower for these facilities will be provided for by the contractor who bags the contract. We will choose the location of these facilities so that they are at a convenient distance for residents of PMC, PCMC, as well as those who live in rural parts of the district,” said Mhaisekar.

Earlier in the day, at the review meeting, Pawar said the government has been receiving complaints about private hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients. He said this was a serious issue and those responsible for supervising private hospital operations should ensure that the bills charged to individuals are as per the rates fixed by the state government.

“We will examine the bills issued by the private hospital through a private auditor to ensure that the hospitals haven’t indulged in exploitation of the patients. If they are found to have overcharged patients, a penalty will be imposed,” Pawar said at the meeting in Pune.

