Pune: Admission to SPPU courses delayed again

The wait of students who are looking for admission at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) continues as the process has been delayed again.

In the latest circular released on Friday, the admissions department at the university has informed that admissions for the academic year 2021-22 to all graduate, post-graduate and integrate courses have been delayed. However, there is no mention of the dates for the commencement of the process.

Students have been expressing their dissatisfaction on social media that while the admissions process at the university’s affiliated colleges has been running smoothly, and even finished at a few, the university has been dragging its feet as far as admissions to its own departmental courses are concerned.

The university had conducted an online entrance examination between July 25 and 28, the results of which were declared last week. There was a delay in announcing the results too owing to the flood situation in parts of the state due to which some registered candidates couldn’t write the test and it had to be re-arranged for them.

Also Read | Pune: SPPU asks over 700 affiliated colleges to reduce academic fees

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the website of the university had displayed the course-wise merit list and students were given instructions that they can start confirming admission by August 20. The process was to be made available from Friday (August 20) post which the department would verify all the documents and approve the admission form.

However, the merit list is no longer available on the website where only the results are being currently displayed. Also, a notification on the website states that the admission process, which was supposed to begin on August 20, has been postponed and the new dates will be announced soon.

“We are experiencing some technical problems, we hope to resolve them by Tuesday or Wednesday and start the admission process,” said Dr N S Umrani, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SPPU.