Pune adminsitraton gives Rs 15,000 each to 1,765 sex workers in district

The Pune administration has provided a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to 1,765 commercial sex workers in the district through direct transfer of benefits (DBT). The financial assistance is for October, November and December 2020 as per directives issued by the Supreme Court in September 2020.

According to District Women and Child Welfare Officer Ashwini Kambale, the administration had obtained a list of 7,011 active commercial sex workers and women who have been rescued by authorities.

“Of the total 7,011, we could confirm the bank details of 1,765 women and have transferred to them Rs 15,000 for the three-month period,” said Kambale.

The district has received Rs 11.26 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund following the demand after initial assessment. As per the administration, apart from the Rs 5,000 a month assistance, the administration will also release an additional assistance of Rs 2,500 for women whose children are school-going.

“We are working on obtaining the bank details of 5,246 commercial sex workers and 1,000 of these who have school-going kids from the District AIDS Control and Prevention Department and will transfer them the assistance thereafter,” said Kambale.

In September, the Supreme Court had directed all the states to provide dry rations and Financial Assistance to sex workers who are identified by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and legal services authorities, without insisting on any proof of identity.



The state government had announced in November 2020 that it will provide Rs 5,000 a month financial assistance to sex workers for a period of three months.