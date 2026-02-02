Pune administration says property tax exemption for small houses will cause Rs 255-core revenue loss, proposes 10% hike

The BJP had in its manifesto for the PMC election promised a property tax exemption for all residential properties measuring less than 500 sq ft (File Photo).

The Pune civic administration has proposed a 10 per cent property tax hike for the next financial year, expecting a revenue loss of around Rs 255 crore due to the election promise of full property tax exemption for homes under 500 sq ft.

The civic budget for 2026-27 will be presented soon and will see a natural increase in expenditure to meet the city’s demands. Revenue collection too has to increase to meet the expenditure.

“All political parties in their election manifestos had promised property tax exemption for residential properties of an area less than 500 sq ft. Thus, it is likely that the decision will be taken unanimously by the elected body,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B P.