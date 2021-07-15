Pune: Admin head of college held for demanding sexual favours from Class XII student in return for increasing her exam score

The accused started making demands of sexual favours from the girl and said he could increase her score in the exam in return. said Police (Representational Image)

A 34-YEAR-OLD administrative head of a college in Pune was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from an 18-year-old girl Class XII student in return for increasing her examination scores.

According to police, the man was beaten up by the girl’s relatives after she told her parents and was later brought to police where he was charged and placed under arrest.

Police said the staffer started making the demand two days ago and continued doing so even after the girl refused. The girl made an audio recording of him asking for sexual favours and then told her parents, police added.

The inspector probing the case said, “The accused started making demands of sexual favours from the girl and said he could increase her score in the exam in return. He continued doing so even after she said no. She told her family members about it after which they brought him here and handed him over to us. He was placed under arrest.” Officials said the relatives beat him up before bringing him to the police station.

The inspector further said, “We will soon be speaking to staffers and students of the college in the backdrop of the case and sensitise them of relevant aspects, including steps to be taken to prevent such incidents and what to do in case this happens.”