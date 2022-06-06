Pune: Adequately prepared if Covid-19 cases rise, says PMC health chief

Pune city health chief Dr Ashish Bharati has assured of adequate preparedness in the event of a rise in Covid-19 cases. “There are at least 800-900 beds across Pune Municipal Corporation-run hospitals… Around 1,000-1200 tests are being conducted daily in the city as the number of new cases has gone up slightly,” Dr Bharati told The Indian Express.

“At the intensive care units, we have at least two to three trained intensivists and the civic administration has stepped up preparedness levels,” he added.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported more than 1,400 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Recently the number of new Covid cases crossed 100 in the Pune district and health authorities have appealed to citizens to sport masks at least in crowded places. “I do not know who comes to meet me daily and hence as a precautionary measure I wear a mask throughout the day,” Dr Bharati said.

“By and large, the symptoms of Covid infection during this period are mild and directions have been issued at fever clinics to keep an alert for persons with fever, cold and cough symptoms. While covid testing is voluntary we will encourage people with symptoms to get tested and avail of immediate treatment,” Dr Bharati said.

During the peak of the previous Covid wave, there were 16 swab collection centres, which have now been reduced to eight. The focus is also on vaccination and the civic body has appointed teams to encourage citizens to adhere to the full immunisation schedule, Dr Bharati said.

Of the 14.56 lakh Covid-19 cases in the Pune district since the beginning of the pandemic, 6.63 lakh have been from the city. Of the 19,680 deaths in Pune district, 9,352 were from the city, according to the official data.