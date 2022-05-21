scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Pune: Actress, 3 others booked for performing Lavani in Lal Mahal

After the video of the dance went viral on social media Friday, Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade launched a campaign demanding action against the actress and the security guards manning the site.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 21, 2022 9:34:42 pm
Actress Vaishnavi Patil who had posted the sequence on social media, has already removed the video from her account and has also urged her fans to delete it if they have downloaded the same. (Express Photo)

An FIR has been lodged against actress Vaishnavi Patil and three others for reportedly performing and filming Lavani (a form of folk dance) inside the historic Lal Mahal, which is known for its association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The dance was performed as part of a sequence for an upcoming Marathi film, Chandramukhi, sources said.

After the video of the dance went viral on social media Friday, Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade launched a campaign demanding action against the actress and the security guards manning the site. Notably, the Pune Municipal Corporation had closed Lal Mahal to visitors for the summer.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also threatened agitation demanding appropriate action in the matter.

Patil, who had posted the sequence on social media, has already removed the video from her account and has also urged her fans to delete it if they have downloaded the same. She has apologised for uploading the video and added that she had no intention to disrespect the tradition of Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of one Rakesh Vinod Sonawane (37), a guard at the Lal Mahal.

As per the FIR, Patil performed Lavani at Lal Mahal on April 16, 2022. Three others, including a woman and two men, allegedly filmed her dance.

The FIR has alleged that Patil and the three other accused have spoiled the sanctity of the Lal Mahal. Sonawane also said that the accused did not listen to him when he tried to stop them from dancing and shooting.

The police have booked Patil and three others under Section 295 (damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object) and Section 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant police inspector SV Bobade has been entrusted with the probe into the case.

